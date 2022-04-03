ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Grove, NJ

Freshman strikes out 15 as Cedar Grove downs Hanover Park - Softball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Freshman Cayce Kavakich struck out 15 in the circle and went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and two runs scored as Cedar Grove defeated Hanover Park, 3-2,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

102K+

Posts

69M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap

Nate Kennedy allowed just two run (one earned) on just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as Cedar Creek beat Holy Spirit, 4-2, in Egg Harbor. John McColl went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and Kennedy singled three times and scored twice to lead the Pirates (1-1) offensively, who tallied 13 hits on the day.
BASEBALL
NJ.com

Randolph over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

Alexis Rodell scored five goals and one assist to lead Randolph in a 17-13 win over Sparta, in Sparta. Randolph (3-1) led 11-5 at the half. Taylor Santoro added on three goals and three assists to the win, while Catriona Lucus finished with three goals and one assist. Katrina Lachanski,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Grove, NJ
Cedar Grove, NJ
Sports
City
Hanover, NJ
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: No. 7 Delbarton overpowers No. 18 Bernards

Senior David Link notched four goals to help pace Delbarton, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-3 win over No. 18 Bernards. Senior Ryan Johnson and sophomore Lukee Carrillo tallied two goals apiece for Delbarton (2-1). Juniors Gray Doyle and Spencer Shea each chipped in with a goal.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
NJ.com

Softball: Jefferson over Newton

Seven runs in the sixth inning tipped Tuesday’s game Jefferson’s way in a 13-7 win over Newton in Jefferson. Newton scored first with two runs in the opening half-inning before Jefferson had four in the bottom half to lead 4-2 after one. Newton scored a run in the third to pull within 4-3, and after five combined runs in the fourth to stand tied at 6-6 headed to the sixth.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern defeats Washington Township in extra innings - Softball recap

Alexis Rosano went 3-3 with one RBI and scored two runs to help her team defeat Washington Township 6-5 in extra innings in Sewell. Eastern fell behind 3-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a two-run lead. However, Washington Township answered right back as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five. Eastern went on to scratch across a run in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead and come away with the victory.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon over Sterling - Baseball recap

John Perozzi struck out 11 and gave up five hits over five innings of relief to pick up a win and lead Audubon in a 4-3 win over Sterlin in Somerdale. Audubon (1-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Isaiah Pickney recorded two hits and an...
AUDUBON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanover Park#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

St. Mary (Ruth.) defeats Hoboken - Baseball recap

Kyle Watson went 1-3 with two runs to help St. Mary (Ruth.) defeat Hoboken 3-1 in Rutherford. St. Mary (4-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before scoring two more runs in the third. Bradley Higgins tossed four scoreless innings for St. Mary and struck out...
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: Hackettstown over Jefferson

A six-run third inning propelled Jefferson to a 7-4 win over Hackettstown on Tuesday in Jefferson. Hackettstown opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first and held that lead until Jefferson’s six-run third. Hackettstown cut into the lead with three runs in the fifth to make it 6-4, but Jefferson let Hackettstown no closer.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over Gloucester Tech - Softball recap

Brooke McGuigan hit a grand slam to power Clearview past Gloucester Tech 5-1, in Sewell. Ava Lomonaco also went 2-for-3 with a run for Clearview while Angelina Rinaldi allowed just one run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts from the circle. With the win, Clearview improved to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy