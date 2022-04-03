Freshman strikes out 15 as Cedar Grove downs Hanover Park - Softball recap

Alexis Rosano went 3-3 with one RBI and scored two runs to help her team defeat Washington Township 6-5 in extra innings in Sewell. Eastern fell behind 3-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a two-run lead. However, Washington Township answered right back as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five. Eastern went on to scratch across a run in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead and come away with the victory.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO