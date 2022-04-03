Freshman strikes out 15 as Cedar Grove downs Hanover Park - Softball recap
Freshman Cayce Kavakich struck out 15 in the circle and went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and two runs scored as Cedar Grove defeated Hanover Park, 3-2,...www.nj.com
