Sergio Garcia won a sudden-death play-off against Justin Rose to claim his first Major Championship at the 74th attempt at the Masters Tournament in 2017. Ahead of the 2022 edition, we reflect on the Spaniard’s thrilling triumph five years on… After four second-place finishes over a then 18-year-long professional career, Garcia, at the age of 37, ended his long wait to win one of golf’s four majors after a dramatic final-round duel against his Ryder Cup teammate at Augusta National Golf Club.

