Mountain Lakes, NJ

Mountain Lakes defeats Boonton - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
 3 days ago
Nick Shuhet went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI and three runs to help Mountain Lakes defeat Boonton 11-4 in Boonton. Mountain Lakes jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first...

