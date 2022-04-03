Man found dead on Riviera Dr in Virginia Beach, homicide investigation underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing three people in recent days — including his girlfriend, a man who was like a father figure to him, and his cousin — is speaking from jail. In an interview with 10 On Your Side Thursday, Cola...
Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Derrell "Shank" Turnage. He's described by his family as a good man with special ties to the Richmond community. And his family members said they want justice for what happened to their loved one.
A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor is behind bars, facing several charges after court documents say he admitted to shooting his wife’s boyfriend three times, killing him. The documents say before his arrest, Tyler Jenkins, 26, asked Virginia Beach police officers, “What am I doing wrong?...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg family is in mourning after a 21-year-old was killed in a shooting in Madison Heights. Authorities say T'Khira Browley was shot and killed and four others were injured in Madison Heights early Saturday morning. Her mother, Stephanie Browley, said her daughter had a...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for running over her husband with a vehicle in Norfolk, leaving him in a coma with critical injuries that eventually led to his death 15 months later. Bashirah Shamirah Tripp, a Portsmouth resident, appeared...
A Virginia police chief said a spilled drink launched an argument that ended in a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.
Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
A Black police officer whose division patrols parks across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties has filed a lawsuit against his white female supervisor and the commission he worked for, alleging racism and a hostile work environment. Mark Miles —who began working with the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
