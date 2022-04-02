Snowbowl Update

Blue Grouse at Snowmass will be occupied all week as National Standard Racing’s national championships return for 2022. Starting on Monday, two race lanes will be carved out at Spider Sabich Race Arena for the self-proclaimed largest “public grassroots ski racing program in the world.” Skiers, snowboarders, telemarkers, adaptive racers and even snow bikers race head-to-head for recreational glory.
Finding quality Nordic skiing opportunities in the Maine foothills and along the coastal plain this winter has been a challenge. A succession of mixed precipitation storms resulted in minimal snow pack and often icy surfaces. Based on my experience, Rangeley Lakes Trails Center located on the north slope of the...
BOISE, Idaho — More than 250 people registered to participate in the Bogus Basin end-of-season 'pond skim' tradition, according to Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. Participants get a wide-open straight shot down the main face of the mountain. The goal is to build enough speed to glide across a pool of ice-cold water.
ALLAGASH, Maine — The rollercoaster weather continues, but for anyone itching to find and enjoy the snow on their sled, there's still some time left to head up to the county. “You have to get all the way to Houlton before you really start seeing good snow," Mike Grass,...
CORTLAND, NY (WETM) – Sunny and 45 degrees…This past Saturday turned into a bluebird day for Greek Peak Mountain’s final day of the season. About one hundred skiers and snowboarders came out to get in their final runs. One skier, Walter Bogumil, was outfitted in a Hawaiian...
