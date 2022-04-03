ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trae Young Outduels Kevin Durant. Hawks Beat Nets 122-115

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGZD6_0exqNOdL00

Kevin Durant's career-high 55 points weren't enough to beat Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Summary

It was a playoff atmosphere in State Farm Arena tonight. Two teams featuring some of the most recognizable faces in the league fighting for Play-In Tournament seeding. To top it off, it was Quavo's birthday celebration.

Somehow, the game exceeded the hype. Kevin Durant went off for a career-high 55 points. Kyrie Irving provided an inefficient 31 points. The offensive outburst still wasn't enough to take down the Hawks.

Trae Young led the way with 36 points and 10 assists. Whereas the Nets relied solely on two players, the Hawks got a total team effort. Every player scored. However, the two Hawks with the least points were both starters - Kevin Huerter and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot both scored 5 points each.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, this game had major implications for the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks now have sole possession of the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the Hawks would play the Cavaliers who they have owned this season.

Post-Game Interviews

When a reporter asked Nate McMillan if this is the team he had expected to see all season, the Hawks head coach took a careful approach. "This is the team we're seeing. And they're showing up at the right time. It's good to get into a rhythm this time of the season"

McMillan continued, "So five wins in a row for us. We seem to be playing in a good rhythm. We are starting to get healthy. And we want to continue to take this momentum into the next game."

"Dang man. Missed two free throws. Shouldn't be missing free throws man." Those were the first words out Trae Young's mouth as he sat down at the podium wearing a black mama hoodie designed by Vanessa Bryant.

Much like his coach, Young kept his cool after the big win. "We're playing some really good basketball right now. We're playing with a great pace. Playing hard, playing with energy, and just having fun. I think it's been good for us."

The Hawks have the next two days off before playing the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtVao_0exqNOdL00

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving continued his hot streak since rejoining the team.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 36 PTS, 10 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 15 PTS, 10 REB

Danilo Gllinari - 15 PTS, 5 REB

Nets Leaders

Kevin Durant - 55 PTS, 7 REB

Kyrie Irving - 31 PTS, 6 AST

Andre Drummond - 8 PTS, 13 REB

Recommended For You

Trae Young Shows Love to OKC Fans

Adidas Trae Young 1 Best-Selling Shoe

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
De'andre Hunter
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Quavo
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Andre Drummond
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Was Eating A Fruit Cup When Steve Nash Called Him Into The Game vs. Hawks: "My Man Was In His Own World Deep In That Fruit Cup."

NBA games are intense affairs, with many staying close for the entirety of the 48 minutes but after garnering enough experience in the league, players figure out a way to manage their time and get rests in between. Rotations are often set for long stretches, so players know when they have time on the bench to recharge before going back in.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Post Game Interviews
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Armando Bacot Had 2-Word Message After His Injury

Armando Bacot rolled his ankle pretty badly in the second half of North Carolina’s Final Four matchup with Duke. But the Tar Heels’ star big man was able to gut through it and help UNC secure its spot in Monday’s national championship. With 4:36 left on the...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
518
Followers
484
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy