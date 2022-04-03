ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Winter Beerfest returns after year hiatus

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - The brew flowed once again for the Cincy Winter Beerfest....

local12.com

Syracuse.com

Taste of Syracuse returning after 2-year hiatus; Everclear to play free concert

One of Syracuse’s most popular festivals is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 Taste of Syracuse will be held June 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., organizers announced Wednesday. The fest will feature food from more than 40 vendors and music by more than 30 bands, including a headlining concert by Everclear on the main stage Saturday, June 4.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKRC

Enchanted theme park eyeing Tennessee for possible location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An interactive theme park with attractions inspired by stories and books is coming to Middle Tennessee. Storyville Gardens, the immersive "edu-taining" park, is being created with a goal to ignite a love of reading beyond the classroom. The park hopes to bring stories to life with a blend of traditional show-based entertainment and modern technology.
RETAIL
WKRC

Camp Cedar restaurant offers ultimate brunch spread

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This is anything but roughing it. Camp Cedar is a high-end campsite just a stone's throw away from Kings Island. Walter Daniels, executive sous chef from the resort's Iron Wood Grill and Tap shows off some of its ultimate brunch spread.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Below Zero Lounge and The Cabaret announces last call

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of the Below Zero Lounge and The Cabaret announced he's decided not to renew the lease. Both businesses will close on April 11. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Nigel Cotterill will close Below Zero after 15 years. The post thanked the "incredible staff and cast" and the overwhelming support of the Cincinnati community.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Distiller from reality show to open local distillery in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State will soon be home to a new distillery. Doug Taylor was named a master distiller for the peach brandy he brewed up on the reality show "Moonshiners." Taylor is turning his hobby into a business called Northern Yankee Moonshine. Taylor grew up in Eastgate...
RIPLEY, OH
WKRC

Get Ready for Warm Weather Fun During Watson's Spring Fever Sale

During Watson's Spring Fever Sale, celebrate the Great Outdoors with storewide savings on pools, spas, outdoor furniture, fire pits, grills and more. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of above-ground pools and more – is all about creating spaces for customers to enjoy life's best moments. Watson's has everything you need to create the perfect outdoor pool area including above-ground and semi-inground pools and extra pool products like steps, ladders and steps to help make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your pool. Watson's currently has thousands of pools in a variety of different sizes and styles in-stock and available for installation, so there is no better time than now to build your own backyard oasis.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Whole Foods expanding a Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area Whole Foods store is getting a facelift while it expands its physical footprint. The Whole Foods Market, located at 2693 Edmondson Road in Norwood's Rookwood Commons, is getting an overhaul and expanding into a neighboring building that used to house women's boutique Charming Charlie,
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cirque Italia brings water-themed entertainment back to Florence Mall

FLORENCE, Kentucky (WKRC) - The big top is now set up in the Florence Mall parking lot. "Cirque Italia" kicked off Friday night, and it will run daily through April 10. It's a small circus with acts similar to cirque-de-soleil, along with water features. There are three shows Saturday at...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo offers free admission to healthcare workers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is honoring healthcare workers next week with free admission. Healthcare and public health workers can get in free from April 7 - 10. Those going to the zoo with healthcare workers can buy up to six tickets at half price. The zoo is requiring...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

West End park hosts family fun day

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A park in the West End has some activities planned for all ages Saturday. The "Laurel Park Family Fun Day" runs from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, bounce houses, and carnival games, among other things. The event is put...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Popular flowering spring tree becomes a threat to local environment

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't miss them these days -- the white, flowery trees lining local neighborhoods and highways. However, the Callery pear tree is becoming a nightmare for the environment. Cincinnati Parks posted about the threat this tree poses to the local ecosystem. "It's a non-native species, so it...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Grand marshal announced for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The grand marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be former Reds player and current Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster Barry Larkin. The announcement was made Wednesday at noon. 2022 will see the return of the Opening Day Parade which was cancelled twice during the pandemic.
CINCINNATI, OH

