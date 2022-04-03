ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shop in Burleigh County heavily damaged by fire

By Daniel Burbank, Jasmine Patera
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured after a shop fire Saturday afternoon....

www.kfyrtv.com

KFYR-TV

Mandan drowning victim identified

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police have identified the man found dead in a channel off the Missouri River as 22 year old, Isaac Bohaty of Lincoln, ND. Preliminary results indicate Bohaty’s death was an accidental drowning. ORIGINAL STORY: The body of a missing 22-year-old Lincoln man was found...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in Devils Lake. Police say the woman’s body was found partially clothed on Monday, March 7 in a snowbank behind some garages. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Katherine Lenior. Authorities say...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
KFYR-TV

Warrants issued for five in catalytic converter thefts in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department has issued arrest warrants against a scrap dealer and four other individuals in a string of catalytic converter thefts dating back to last fall. Richard Yecoshenko is facing charges of dealing in stolen property and failing to keep records as a...
The Times

Afternoon fire damages home in Hall

No injuries were reported after Hall County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in the basement of a home at the 7000 Block of Deaton Henry Road Sunday, March 13. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue. The fire was...
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Kfyr#Bismarck Rural Fire
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota woman admits to 2020 murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman – who admits to killing a man when she was just 18-years-old – could spend the rest of her life in prison. Jonnie Fineran is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a Manderson man in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KFYR-TV

Shooting in Minot injures one woman, the 19-year-old suspect arrested

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A shooting in Minot left one person injured. A spokesperson with the Minot Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in northwest Minot. A woman was shot in the leg by an acquaintance. She has non life threatening...
MINOT, ND
Cat Country 102.9

Shots Fired, Woman in Custody After Robbery at Billings Casino

It wasn't a lucky night for two women who attempted to rob a casino in Billings Heights on Monday (3/21). According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to a robbery involving two females at the Magic Diamond Casino located at 1524 Main Street in the Heights on Monday around 8 pm MDT.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Minnesota

4 Hospitalized, Driver Arrested After Rollover Crash In Carlton County

TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Four people were hospitalized and a driver was arrested after a rollover crash in Carlton County Saturday night. According to the county sheriff’s office, an SUV left the roadway on the 1400 block of County Road 4 in Twin Lakes Township around 10:15 p.m. The driver struck a driveway approach and the vehicle rolled. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle had five occupants. The driver declined medical treatment, but all four passengers went to a hospital. It’s unknown how serious their injuries were. Alcohol was likely a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office, and the driver was taken into custody.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

Man to see 20 years in prison for Bismarck stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to 20 years in prison for stabbing another man. A jury convicted 34-year-old Dalton Peltier of attempted murder last December for an August 2020 crime. Police say Peltier and a woman met a Bismarck man at a bar before they went to a residence together and Peltier stabbed the man.
BISMARCK, ND

