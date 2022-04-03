ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KU faithful cheer Jayhawks to victory in New Orleans

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eey3Q_0exqMVSZ00

NEW ORLEANS, La. — There a huge party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Saturday night and it’s full of KU fans.

Thousands of Jayhawks fans packed the Superdome Saturday afternoon, hoping to see KU earn a little redemption.

In 2018, the Jayhawks lost to the Villanova Wildcats in San Antonio, and they’ve lost two title games in the Superdome over the years. In 2003, the program lost to Syracuse with Roy Williams as the coach. Then nine years later in 2012, they lost to Kentucky under Bill Self.

Fans say they’d like to end that streak.

In all, fans seemed relieved with the victory.

KU’s Final Four postgame locker room celebration

“Amazing game. Amazing performance by Kansas best game ever. Glad to be here for sure.”

“We came out here and it’s our time. Let’s go!”

Fans showed their excitement with the Rock Chalk Chant as the game wound down, and it carried over into concourse after the game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow FOX4 News Kansas City and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jayhawks#San Antonio#Villanova#Syracuse#The Rock Chalk Chant#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Gives The Highest Praise To His Son Shareef: "I Have A Giannis With A Jumpshot, But People Don't Know. Hopefully, He Gets To Go Where He Gets To Showcase His Talent."

Being the son of an NBA player can bring a lot of pressure on young players that are trying to find their way into the league, but being the son of one of the greatest to ever do it is a whole different ballgame. For Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, his talent is yet to be recognized at the collegiate level and he has recently decided to make a big move in service of that.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy