The votes are in and the seats for the Rock County Board of Supervisors have been determined following the April 5 spring general election. One incumbent in a contested, Beloit-based county board race, Robert Potter, was unseated. April Whitledge of Beloit, who defeated Lucas Carter for the District 12 seat, was convicted of stealing $60,000 in 2007 from her former employer, according to Rock County court records. Whitledge will serve...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO