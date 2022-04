South Carolina is back atop the zenith of NCAA women’s basketball after beating the University of Connecticut for the national title, 64-49 on Sunday night. The top-seeded Gamecocks started the game on fire, outscoring the second-seeded Huskies, 22-8 in the opening frame. They then held Paige Bueckers and company to just 12 points in the fourth quarter to seal their second title in five years.

