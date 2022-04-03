2 injured after explosion on ship at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were injured after an explosion on the USS Louisiana at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard on Saturday.

Several people from Bremerton called KIRO 7 saying they heard a loud boom.

According to a release from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, a problem occurred around 12 p.m. while a routine compartment air test was being conducted.

Two people suffered injuries during the test and were taken to a medical facility. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Five sailors were also checked out, but no treatment was needed.

Officials said the “boat’s nuclear propulsion space was not affected.”

State and local authorities were notified.

There is no word on what caused the incident.

