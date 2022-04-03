ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested at Santa Ana Hotel Dies in Hospital

A man arrested for allegedly breaking windows and assaulting security guards at a Santa Ana hotel near John Wayne Airport died at a hospital Saturday. Officers were called at 11:47 p.m. Friday to the La Quinta Inn and...

