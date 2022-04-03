ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kopitar, Kempe, Vilardi score for Kings in 3-2 win over Jets

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Anze Kopitar recorded a goal and one assist in his 1,200th career NHL game to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Adrian Kempe also had a goal and assist and Gabriel Vilardi notched his third goal of the season for the Kings, who have just three regulation losses in their last 18 road games.

Cal Petersen stopped 25 shots for Los Angeles, which ended a three-game trip going 2-0-1.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who started a three-game homestand. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg was 0 for 6 on the power play and Los Angeles was 1 for 3.

The Jets had the game's first power play, but the tables turned and Kempe scored shorthanded at 2:21 in the first period. The goal was reviewed to see if he had kicked the puck into the net, but his 29th of the season stood.

Ehlers tied it up four minutes later when he burst down the left side of the ice and beat Petersen, but Kopitar took advantage of a Winnipeg turnover and recorded his 18th of the season to regain the lead midway through the period.

The visitors outshot the Jets 19-6 in the opening period.

Los Angeles stretched its lead to 3-1 at 3:05 of the second, with Vilardi getting credited for a power-play goal after the puck went in off the skate of Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Lowry squeezed the score 3-2 at 13:31 when he netted off a rebound four seconds after a Winnipeg power play expired.

The Jets went into the game four points back of the idle Vegas Golden Knights (79 points) for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and three points behind the Dallas Stars, who were in San Jose for a late Saturday game.

Winnipeg has one game in hand over Vegas, but Dallas has played three fewer games than the Jets.

The Jets were without leading-scorer Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt for the third straight game as they've been in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

