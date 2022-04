Christopher Davis Rex was born February 1, 1951 in Winter Park Florida to Charles Gordon Rex and Betty McCauslin Rex. He passed away on March 22, 2022. Christopher began cello lessons at age 8 with his father as his teacher. He left home at age 15 to live with a great-aunt and uncle in Gettysburg, PA. Every Saturday during high school, he would take the bus four hours each way to Philadelphia to study cello with Orlando Cole.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO