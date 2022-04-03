ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, OH

Baseball: Elida's Kirk throws one-hitter

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ErED_0exqKzxV00
Kalida's Gabe Roof fires to first after fielding a ground ball during Saturday's game at Elida.

ELIDA – No one was quite sure how deep in the game Elida right-hander Brady Kirk could pitch on a 43-degree day.

And consider he was coming off a hyperextended right elbow during wrestling season.

Kirk responded with a cruise-control, complete-game effort in a 1-0, one-hitter over Kalida Saturday on a cold, overcast day at Ed Sandy Field.

The victory marked Elida coach Todd Grapner’s 100th win in his 10th season at Elida.

Elida is 2-0. Kalida is 1-1.

Kirk tossed all seven innings and gave up one hit, struck out nine and walked none. He hit two batters.

Throwing a heavy diet of fastballs, Kirk threw 93 pitches, 62 for strikes.

“Coming off a sore arm, I just threw normal,” Kirk said. “It felt fine. It felt great out there.

“I hyperextended my elbow during wrestling season, so it pushed me back during open gym, but I came back strong.’’

Grapner said, “It’s been a process of getting him back and healthy. He had the elbow injury from wrestling and it was a slow offseason for him. We’ve been building him back up and he’s been throwing a lot in the gym.

“He’s been pain free, but I really didn’t expect him to go the distance today, but when you’re throwing it that well and he kept his pitch-count down. He threw really well today.’’

Elida’s only run came in the first inning when leadoff hitter Gunnar Kuhn walked and went to second on a groundout to short by Tyler Carter.

Ryan McGue followed with an RBI single to right and Elida had a 1-0 lead and the only run of the day.

Kirk threw mostly fastballs, but moved his pitches around the strike zone, and mostly kept his fastball low.

“(Catcher) Mike (Niebel) was telling me to spot my fastball, inside, outside and down low,” Kirk said. “I was hitting my spots.’’

Grapner added, “I thought he was spotting his fastball well and they weren’t really hitting it so we didn’t feel the need to call a lot of them (curves). He has a good curveball and a good change-up, but his fastball was so effective today, we stuck with that for the majority of it.’’

The only hit Kirk gave up was a two-out double to left by Carson Klausing in the fifth.

But Kirk got the next hitter to fly to center and the inning was over.

“That (losing the no-hitter) didn’t matter to me,” Kirk said. “We have a good team. That’s all that matters.’’

Kalida’s Bubba Smith put down a bunt to the mound to start the sixth, but Kirk’s wild throw to first put Smith on second with no outs.

On a 1-1 pitch to the next hitter, Elida catcher Mike Niebel picked Smith off of second base.

“Mike’s a good catcher. He’ll do that,” Kirk said.

That was the last runner Kalida would have on base.

“That was huge,” Grapner said. “That wasn’t a play called from the dugout. That was between Mike and Gunnar (Kuhn, at shortstop). With a man on second, no out, that was huge to get out of that. Credit to both those guys on that play. That was a great play.’’

Justin Siebeneck started for Kalida and went four innings, giving up one run on three hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Siebeneck tossed 65 pitches, 42 for strikes.

Ryan Klausing finished the game for Kalida with two shutout, no-hit innings.

Grapner said he’s looking at a young, but hopefully effective pitching staff.

“We have three or four guys who are pretty similar and they’re all underclassmen,” Grapner said. We’re fairly young. We only have one senior pitcher. … We’re inexperienced (on the mound), but Brady did throw 22 varsity innings for us. And he picked up where he left off last year.’’

