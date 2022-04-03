Charity vows to continue mission despite plane's destruction

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A father says he owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless man who shielded his daughter and her friends from the gunfire that erupted during Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Now, that man, Tim Langer, is speaking out on his act of heroism. Langer stays in a space on K Street, and it’s the same space where he shielded the young ladies from gunshots flying everywhere. “They were panic-stricken, they were falling over each other to try and get shelter,” Langer said. “From what I could see, the state of war, I was just trying to calm them...

