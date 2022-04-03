Charity vows to continue mission despite plane's destruction

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
In the early morning of March 16, 1962, a secret flight with 93 U.S. Army Rangers, two South Vietnamese soldiers and 11 crew members left Travis Air Force Base, Calif., for Saigon, Vietnam. The Rangers aboard the Flying Tiger Line passenger plane were assigned to relieve soldiers in Saigon who...
A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
Chinese rescuers are continuing to search for survivors the day after a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 132 people crashed in the mountains of China’s Guangxi province.Family members of those who were on board face an anxious wait after state media and emergency responders said there was no sign of survivors at the site.China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday that even as the “wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost has been found.”The tragedy, China’s first plane crash since...
Nesting sea turtles aren't the only thing coming ashore on Padre Island. Mysterious rubber bales are also washing up on Texas beaches. Padre Island National Seashore recently took to Facebook to explain the surprising origin of the decaying objects that have been appearing on Gulf beaches since 2020. According to the national park, the bales were on a German ship sunk by the U.S. off Brazil's coast during World War II.
A British mother remains in a critical condition in an intensive care unit after her family was caught in a deadly landslide while holidaying in Australia.A 14-year-old boy has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition, while a 15-year-old girl remains under observation, police said.The family, on holiday from the UK, were caught in the landslide in the Blue Mountains, 100 miles west of Sydney, on Monday.The 50-year-old father and a nine-year-old son died at the scene. Their bodies were recovered around 9.30am on Tuesday.New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet called the incident “tragic” and said he would be...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A father says he owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless man who shielded his daughter and her friends from the gunfire that erupted during Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.
Now, that man, Tim Langer, is speaking out on his act of heroism.
Langer stays in a space on K Street, and it’s the same space where he shielded the young ladies from gunshots flying everywhere.
“They were panic-stricken, they were falling over each other to try and get shelter,” Langer said. “From what I could see, the state of war, I was just trying to calm them...
