ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon's new union demands company start bargaining in May

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 2 (Reuters) - The union that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any changes to employment terms at their warehouse in the interim, according to a letter the group issued Saturday on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWczW_0exqKTuN00
Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid./File Photo

The Amazon Labor Union also demanded the retailer respect workers' rights to union representation during disciplinary meetings, the letter said. Amazon did not immediately comment.

On Friday, after some 55% of workers voted to make their warehouse in Staten Island, New York Amazon's first unionized worksite in the United States, the company said it may file objections before the election result is certified. read more

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 78

Jose Aleman
1d ago

Shut it down immediately. Then go to the nearest state and open back up. Hire all new people. That will send a message. If not, be prepared for prices to skyrocket!

Reply(20)
34
AP_000668.591aa9713ca5439ea7d84543a15ca266.1535
1d ago

1-prices will go up, 2-re locate to another place, 3-hire non union members. 4-this will probably send a message to any upcoming such as Starbucks, wal mart, etc

Reply
15
BUM INC
1d ago

They should close shop in New York and move to a free state. Unions give all their donations from union dues to Democrats !💩

Reply(4)
9
Related
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
The Independent

A Walmart employee was caught on camera increasing price tag by 350 per cent

A Walmart employee was filmed replacing the cost of salad dressing at the chain superstore from $2.24 to $7.88. The viral video, which has over three million views, showed an increase of more than 350 per cent.The TikTok was shared on 5 March by user @devious_love, who goes by Shawn Connor on the app. In the clip, the Walmart employee is seen in the salad dressing aisle printing out price tag labels that read $7.88 and switching them in for the old $2.24 price tags. Connor captioned the TikTok video, “wtf!!!”Many TikTok users believed the price hike was caused by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Staten Island#The Amazon Labor Union
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

391K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy