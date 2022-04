JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of a Jessamine County church are going to Europe this week to help deliver donations that have been pouring in for Ukraine. Victor Selepina with Ukrainian Pentecostal Church tells us those donations are going to be making their way to Poland and he’s going there to make sure they get where they need to go.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO