Wilson, N.C. — A pregnant woman in Wilson County said she's lucky to be alive after she was assaulted and shot at multiple times at a gas station. On Monday, Wilson police were called to the Sheetz on Forest Hills Drive for a fight. Officers said they stopped a car leaving the gas station with 24-year-old Raven Simon Barnes, the woman who had been shot at, inside.

WILSON, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO