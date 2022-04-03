ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick man sentenced for possession of child porn

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZMlt_0exqIeb400
Justice.gov

A Frederick man was sentenced to serve more than 11 years in federal prison for possessing over 500 depictions of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Jason Wade Harley, 48, was sentenced to 135 months behind bars, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland. The sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander ordered. He will pay $24,000 in restitution.

Harley entered his guilty plea Jan. 7 and faced up to 20 years in prison for the offense. He is a previously convicted sex offender, according to the release. Federal public defender Sedira S. Banan declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Saturday.

Four suspected child porn images were uploaded to the internet Feb. 24, 2020, which was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release reads, citing Harley’s plea agreement.

Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Harley’s residence Aug. 28, 2020, the release states, where they found a SIM card in a cellphone with 499 images and two videos of child porn. Harley allegedly admitted to investigators that day to sending child porn online.

Further investigation reportedly found 11 more images. A conversation between Harley and another internet user indicated Harley possessed 260 pictures and 130 videos of child porn, according to the release.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Baltimore Field Office; Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith; and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Joyce King, who is also chief counsel of the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, assisted in prosecution.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Garner man sentenced to 20 months for $1.7M in COVID-19 fraud

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Tristan Bishop Pan, of Garner, submitted numerous fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to federally insured banks and was sentenced on Tuesday for obtaining more than $1.7 million. Pan, 40, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining the funds in PPP loans guaranteed...
GARNER, NC
News 12

Man in GoFundMe scam gets 27-month federal prison sentence

A New Jersey man who conspired with his then-girlfriend to cook up a feel-good story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations online was sentenced in federal court Friday to more than two years in prison. Mark D’Amico...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Child Pornography#Jason Wade#The Department Of Justice#Sim
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man sentenced in romance fraud scheme

A Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for engaging in financial transactions with illegal proceeds as part of a romance fraud scheme against mostly elderly victims. According to court documents, beginning in February 2016, Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, received large wire transfers from a number of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman faces federal charges for alleged stolen valor

A woman from Rhode Island is facing charges that she lied about being a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was battling lung cancer. Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, is accused of using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates — among other charges — to bilk hundreds of thousands of dollars of veterans benefits and charitable contributions, The Associated Press reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
The Albany Herald

Georgia business owner sentenced for CARES Act PPP fraud

VALDOSTA — A Georgia man convicted for money laundering after he fraudulently filed for $2.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution exceeding $800,000. Anthony J. Boncimino, 47, of Sycamore, was...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Post

A dentist broke his patients’ teeth on purpose so he could fix them. Prosecutors say he made millions.

Scott Charmoli’s patients’ teeth were just fine, but fine wasn’t making him enough money. So the dentist in Jackson, Wis., drilled into and broke his patients’ teeth in order to charge them for fixing the damage he’d caused, according to federal prosecutors. By doing so, Charmoli went from pulling in $1.4 million and affixing 434 crowns in 2014 to raking in $2.5 million and performing more than 1,000 crown procedures a year later.
JACKSON, WI
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
220
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy