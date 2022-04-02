ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City vs Liverpool: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp ready for 'proper battle' as title race hots up

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola says Manchester City are in a "proper battle" with Liverpool for the Premier League title, as Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next weekend's pivotal clash at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports. Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Watford...

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp
Gary Neville
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance57,553.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Marcus Rashford: How the Man Utd and England star lost his spark this season

The decline of Marcus Rashford hit a new low on Saturday with 55 minutes played at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was finally called upon from the bench in the second half of Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Leicester after interim manager Ralf Rangnick opted to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as strikers even with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both missing with illness and injury respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
TechRadar

Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final online

Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night, with the hosts hoping to pull off a consecutive smash and grab against another European heavyweight. Will the Reds get suckered in just the same or is the irresistible attack of the Prem's most in-form team too hot handle? Follow our guide on how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream online wherever you are in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 0-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky: “We came here to win the game and we did it. You never know what's going to happen after an international break. The pitch was difficult because the grass was so high but we adapted. "The goal after five minutes was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Allan Saint-Maximin 'is the jewel in Newcastle's crown', insists David Ginola as he urges Magpies to 'keep hold of their asset' after Sportsmail revealed they are willing to listen to offers for the £50m-rated winger

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola says the Magpies must 'hold onto' Allan Saint-Maximin during the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old Frenchman signed an improved six year contract with Newcastle in 2020 but Sportsmail revealed on Saturday that Newcastle are willing to listen to offers for the £50m-rated winger this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE

