BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday issued a boil water notice for customers who live on the north side of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooling and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

BELTON, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO