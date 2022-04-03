ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Hun defeats Poly Prep (NY) - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
 3 days ago
Deacon Bowne led Hun going 1-3 with two RBI and one run in his team’s 4-1 victory over Poly Prep (NY) in Princeton. Tied at one going into the sixth, Hun (4-0)...

Eastern defeats Washington Township in extra innings - Softball recap

Alexis Rosano went 3-3 with one RBI and scored two runs to help her team defeat Washington Township 6-5 in extra innings in Sewell. Eastern fell behind 3-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a two-run lead. However, Washington Township answered right back as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five. Eastern went on to scratch across a run in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead and come away with the victory.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys lacrosse: No. 7 Delbarton overpowers No. 18 Bernards

Senior David Link notched four goals to help pace Delbarton, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-3 win over No. 18 Bernards. Senior Ryan Johnson and sophomore Lukee Carrillo tallied two goals apiece for Delbarton (2-1). Juniors Gray Doyle and Spencer Shea each chipped in with a goal.
SPORTS
Manasquan defeats No. 18 Red Bank Regional - Girls lacrosse recap

Talia Blum’s four-goal performance helped Manasquan upset Red Bank Regional, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 13-7 in Manasquan. Manasquan (2-1) took control early as it led 9-3 in the first half. Phoebe Matuch notched a hat trick along with two assists and two ground balls while Julianna Farinacci also scored three goals.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe learns new assignment

TAMPA — It’s about a half-hour drive from Watchung to Somerset. And it’s a drive that Yankees top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe can’t wait to start making regularly. The Yankees unveiled most of their minor-league rosters for the 2022 season Monday. It wasn’t a surprise that...
MLB
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Randolph over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

Alexis Rodell scored five goals and one assist to lead Randolph in a 17-13 win over Sparta, in Sparta. Randolph (3-1) led 11-5 at the half. Taylor Santoro added on three goals and three assists to the win, while Catriona Lucus finished with three goals and one assist. Katrina Lachanski,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Audubon over Sterling - Baseball recap

John Perozzi struck out 11 and gave up five hits over five innings of relief to pick up a win and lead Audubon in a 4-3 win over Sterlin in Somerdale. Audubon (1-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Isaiah Pickney recorded two hits and an...
AUDUBON, NJ
Seton Hall’s Grant Billmeier joins Kevin Willard’s Maryland staff, officially out of running for Saint Peter’s job

Grant Billmeier is officially joining Kevin Willard’s staff at Maryland and is out of the mix to be the new head coach at Saint Peter’s after interviewing for the job. Billmeier, a 2007 Seton Hall graduate, had been on Willard’s staff at Seton Hall for 10 of the last 11 seasons and was promoted to associate head coach in 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
No. 17 Southern defeats Brick Memorial - Softball recap

Kylie Roberts went 3-4 with three RBI and one run to lead her team past Brick Memorial 7-6 in Manahawkin. Going into the seventh inning tied at five, Brick Memorial (1-1) scratched across a run in the top of the inning to take a one-run lead. However, it was not enough as Southern (2-1) scored two to walk off with the win.
BRICK, NJ
