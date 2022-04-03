Blast at Baku club kills 1, injures 31; gas leak suspected

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say three factory workers have been killed in a powerful explosion at a commercial dynamite factory in northern Greece, while one worker was hospitalized. The company that owns the factory said Monday that the three workers, who had been declared missing for hours, were dead. The blast occurred outside the northern city of Grevena, 420 kilometers (260 miles) northwest of Athens. Fire service rescuers were called to the site in a remote area. The explosion was heard by residents in the town. The cause of the blast is under investigation.
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
JOPLIN, Mo.– A late-night arrest in Joplin ended in both a police officer and suspect being taken to the hospital with injuries. On Saturday, March 19, police say a Joplin police officer made contact with three people in an alley at 9th Street and Connor Avenue. During the contact, one person fled and was pursued […]
A Millville man had to be extricated from a vehicle Monday night, after crashing into a parked vehicle. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Drexel Avenue at about 8 p.m., Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Ladder 1 used the jaws of live to extricate the person inside the car,...
Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
A man suspected of stabbing two people, one fatally, in Sonoma County earlier this week has died, according to the county Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers received an emergency call at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday from a woman “whispering for help,” along with multiple other calls reporting a vehicle crashed into a residence and a dead body inside […]
Berlin — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves. The man from the eastern German city of Magdeburg, whose name was not...
Fire broke out Wednesday morning in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, leaving one person dead and two seriously injured, firefighters said.The fire department said it had evacuated 34 patients from the COVID-19 ward of the Papanikolaou hospital.Another four of those evacuated had already been in serious condition due to the coronavirus, and were under increased monitoring, authorities said. The body of one person was found on the second floor, the fire department said.It was unclear what sparked the blaze. Video footage from the site showed thick black smoke billowing out of two windows on a lower floor of the facility and firefighters clambering up to the windows.Thirty firefighters with 11 firefighting vehicles battled the blaze, which appeared to have been extinguished by mid-morning. Read More Ukraine news live: Tougher sanctions on Russia over Bucha killingsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
(Reuters) - Ukraine’s gas transit operator has suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its head said on Wednesday. Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers although three main gas pipelines had been...
Comments / 0