CLEVELAND (WJW) – Widespread rain and a few rumbles were with us Friday evening, but there will be some breaks in the action overnight. Rain Saturday will be lighter and on and off. The rain will end as snow showers come in Saturday night and early Sunday. Little to no accumulation likely. Gone are our 70°+ temperatures, now supplanted by 40-50° air.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO