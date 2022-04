Cherelle “Torch” George, a 2003 graduate of Newnan High School, will appear with the Harlem Globetrotters at the University of West Georgia on Wednesday. She’d been obsessed with basketball for years by the time her family moved from Pennsylvania to Newnan when she was a middle-schooler, and she eventually scored more than 1,000 points for the Lady Cougars during her junior and senior seasons.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO