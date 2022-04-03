ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, UT

PHOTOS: Man wrecks 5 vehicles in Willard police pursuit

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWMJT_0exqHNp200

WILLARD, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man is facing at least four counts of aggravated assault along with additional charges for threats made to a father-son duo at the Brigham City Sports Complex on April 2.

At 3:00 p.m. a man and his son were approached at the sports venue by an individual, later identified as 47-year-old Brandon Chappell, who allegedly made threats to them. After successfully escaping the man, the pair was able to flag down a Brigham City Police officer.

Joe Ingles announces Chip cookie for autism awareness

Law enforcement located Chappell in his car, but he fled as they approached and a pursuit followed going westbound down Forest Street, closing southbound lanes on Interstate-15 near mile post 357 for some time.

According to Brigham City Chief of Police, Chad Reyes, officers believed Chappell was ready to surrender near 3800 West, but he got back in his car and drove in reverse directly towards the officers. Though police were able to move out of the way in time, their vehicle was damaged.

The pursuit continued through Brigham City and Perry on surface streets where two more police vehicles were damaged.

WATCH: Snowbasin rings in spring with Pond Skim event

The chase then turned southbound down Interstate-15 towards Willard where officers successfully stopped Chappell who allegedly damaged another vehicle in the process.

Chappell continued to be combative when being taken into custody, using his head to damage a fifth vehicle’s windshield. He was then taken to the hospital as a precaution for possible head injuries.

At this time, Chappell is awaiting booking.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aF5Bj_0exqHNp200
    Courtesy of Brigham City Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smpVD_0exqHNp200
    Courtesy of Brigham City Police
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Brigham City, UT
Accidents
City
Willard, UT
City
Brigham City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Brigham City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Cars
State
Utah State
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ingles
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Wrecks#Vehicles#Accident#Snowbasin
ABC4

UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on I-15 leaves two dead

UPDATE: 3/12/22 12:02 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 S off-ramp travelling the wrong direction. As the hatchback was moving southbound in the northbound lanes, a head-on collision occurred with a blue FJ Cruiser near 900 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KUTV

Three people extricated after head-on collision in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities on Wednesday responded to head-on collision Wednesday morning that required three extrications, according to the Weber County Fire District. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the area of 1300 South and 4700 West in Unincorporated Weber County. In a statement, Weber County...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy