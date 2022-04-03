PHOTOS: Man wrecks 5 vehicles in Willard police pursuit

WILLARD, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man is facing at least four counts of aggravated assault along with additional charges for threats made to a father-son duo at the Brigham City Sports Complex on April 2.

At 3:00 p.m. a man and his son were approached at the sports venue by an individual, later identified as 47-year-old Brandon Chappell, who allegedly made threats to them. After successfully escaping the man, the pair was able to flag down a Brigham City Police officer.

Law enforcement located Chappell in his car, but he fled as they approached and a pursuit followed going westbound down Forest Street, closing southbound lanes on Interstate-15 near mile post 357 for some time.

According to Brigham City Chief of Police, Chad Reyes, officers believed Chappell was ready to surrender near 3800 West, but he got back in his car and drove in reverse directly towards the officers. Though police were able to move out of the way in time, their vehicle was damaged.

The pursuit continued through Brigham City and Perry on surface streets where two more police vehicles were damaged.

The chase then turned southbound down Interstate-15 towards Willard where officers successfully stopped Chappell who allegedly damaged another vehicle in the process.

Chappell continued to be combative when being taken into custody, using his head to damage a fifth vehicle’s windshield. He was then taken to the hospital as a precaution for possible head injuries.

At this time, Chappell is awaiting booking.

Courtesy of Brigham City Police

Courtesy of Brigham City Police

