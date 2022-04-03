Population Numbers On City, County Limit Signs To Phase Out

Population statistics on city and county limit signs will phase out.

The move was made in 2021 with all 50 states in agreement.

The changes were made after the updated census to avoid using resources to update existing signs with new population numbers.

Those signs without population numbers will gradually phase in.

Cindy Dunnaway, a District Traffic Engineer with MoDOT says signs will be replaced when current ones reach the end of their “service life”. Some signs could last up to 15 or 16 years.

Dunnaway says with less on the signs, it could help reduce traffic accidents on highways.

