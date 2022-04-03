ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Population Numbers On City, County Limit Signs To Phase Out

By Parker Padgett
 3 days ago

Population statistics on city and county limit signs will phase out.

The move was made in 2021 with all 50 states in agreement.

The changes were made after the updated census to avoid using resources to update existing signs with new population numbers.

Those signs without population numbers will gradually phase in.

Cindy Dunnaway, a District Traffic Engineer with MoDOT says signs will be replaced when current ones reach the end of their “service life”. Some signs could last up to 15 or 16 years.

Dunnaway says with less on the signs, it could help reduce traffic accidents on highways.

Comments / 4

Robin
2d ago

The population on signs have become useless considering there are so many undocumented people. Not a problem for drivers for decades... say it like it is.

Reply(2)
2
