BOK Center, Tulsa Oilers Host 1st-Ever Professional Women's Hockey Game In Oklahoma

It was a special day at the BOK Center as the Tulsa Oilers hosted the first ever women’s professional hockey game at the arena. The Minnesota Whitecaps and the Buffalo Beauts made Tulsa home for the first time.

For the first time ever, professional women's ice hockey called Oklahoma home. Seven goals found the back of the net on the afternoon, but this was about more than hockey. For the page family it was a chance for their daughter to see women on the ice for the first time.

“This is fabulous. I'm really happy to be here to see this and to bring my daughter. She was actually a figure skater growing up so I hope this inspires her,” said fan of professional women’s hockey Rebekah Page.

Saturday was all about promoting the women’s game of hockey and for Tulsa Owner Andy Scurto, who brought the Minnesota White caps and Buffalo Beauts to Green Country, believes Saturday’s match was a complete success for the well-over 2000 fans that got to see women's hockey for the first time ever here at the BOK Center.

“Again I skated out on the ice I didn't expect there to be that many people. Probably one of the bigger crowds that I've ever played in (front of). Hockey in general is expanding and everybody is excited about it and it was cool,” said Buffalo Beauts Goalie Caty Flagg.

Scurto believes that Saturday’s game will be just one of several upcoming hockey events in Tulsa and within two years, we might even see outdoor hockey at OneOk Field..

“It’s two seasons out, to be honest I don't know the exact dates they are working on, but you will see something. It’s really going to happen I love to challenge new ideas and new things you will see me do all kinds of crazy things sometimes they don't work but that’s just who I am. I want to do an outdoor game," said, Tulsa Oilers Owner Andy Scurto.