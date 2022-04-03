ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge explosion rips though nightclub in Azerbaijan capital Baku, killing at least one

Emergency workers at the scene after an explosion at a nightclub in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku in the early hours of Sunday.

Rescue workers were digging through the rubble of a nightclub in Azerbaijan’s capital early on Sunday after an explosion ripped through the building, killing at least one person and injuring dozens of others, according to government officials.

The explosion at the Location club in Baku was believed to have been caused by a gas leak but the investigation was ongoing, interior ministry spokesman, Ehsan Zahidov, told Associated Press.

The prosecutor general’s office reported one death and said 31 people suffered various injuries. Health ministry spokesman, Parviz Abubekirov, said 24 people had been hospitalised, most of them with burns.

The emergency services issued a statement saying firefighters were called to the club in the centre of the city at 3am and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

Video posted on social media showed dozens of people in a panic, some of them injured, outside the club, which appeared to have been heavily damaged by the explosion.

