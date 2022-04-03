Texas Man Used Dating Apps To ‘Spend Time With’ Single Moms’ Kids: Police

A man landed behind bars for allegedly publishing an intimate video of a woman showing her breast, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ricardo Jesus Arevalo Moreno, 30, was served with an arrest warrant on March 3 charging him with publishing intimate visual material.
On Feb. 5, a 29-year-old woman reported that she let Arevalo Moreno use her cellphone in July. Then on Feb. 5, Arevalo Moreno's ex-girlfriend contacted the 29-year-old to show her a video of the 29-year-old showing her breast. She stated that she did not allow Arevalo Moreno...
