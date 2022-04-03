City of Atascadero kicks off April Spring Concert Series

The new April Spring 2022 Concert Series kicked off in Atascadero.

The April Series will take place every Saturday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Atascadero Sunken Gardens, with the first performance on Saturday, April 2, 2022 by the Burning James All-Stars.

The Burning James All-Stars is a band that performs a mix of soul and blues classics.

“A great time to be had by all and afterward go have dinner in the downtown, go to a wine bar, go to one of our many craft breweries," Atascadero deputy city manager, Terrie Banish said. "It’s an opportunity to get out and have a beautiful evening here in the Sunken Gardens.”

Every event is outdoors, free to attend and the series has had an average attendance of over 500 at all concerts over the past 19 years and looks to increase their participation for 2022.

The following performances consist of:

April 9: Carbon City Lights (Alternative rock, folk, pop & rock)

April 16: Back Bay Betty (Contemporary rock, blues, soul, jazz)

April 23: Soleffect (Blues, funk, rock, reggae band)

“People are looking for stuff to do after the last couple of years of the pandemic," Atascadero resident, Vernon Weigold said.

The traditional "Saturday in the Park" Summer Concert Series will be the next series to follow starting June 18 through Sept. 10 at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand every Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.