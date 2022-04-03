ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

City of Atascadero kicks off April Spring Concert Series

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0tGm_0exqEihS00

The new April Spring 2022 Concert Series kicked off in Atascadero.

The April Series will take place every Saturday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Atascadero Sunken Gardens, with the first performance on Saturday, April 2, 2022 by the Burning James All-Stars.

The Burning James All-Stars is a band that performs a mix of soul and blues classics.

“A great time to be had by all and afterward go have dinner in the downtown, go to a wine bar, go to one of our many craft breweries," Atascadero deputy city manager, Terrie Banish said. "It’s an opportunity to get out and have a beautiful evening here in the Sunken Gardens.”

Every event is outdoors, free to attend and the series has had an average attendance of over 500 at all concerts over the past 19 years and looks to increase their participation for 2022.

The following performances consist of:
April 9: Carbon City Lights (Alternative rock, folk, pop & rock)
April 16: Back Bay Betty (Contemporary rock, blues, soul, jazz)
April 23: Soleffect (Blues, funk, rock, reggae band)

“People are looking for stuff to do after the last couple of years of the pandemic," Atascadero resident, Vernon Weigold said.

The traditional "Saturday in the Park" Summer Concert Series will be the next series to follow starting June 18 through Sept. 10 at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand every Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

KSBY News
KSBY News

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
WMBB

Lynn Haven Spring Concert Series starts Friday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven’s Spring Concert Series is set to start this Friday. True Soul will be kicking off the series. Along with live music, food trucks will be there to serve up some grub. Make sure to bring blankets & lawn chairs to the event. The event is […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Concert series showing diversity begins in April

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra plans to have an April Diversity Series that starts on April 7. The April 7 concert will be performed at 7 p.m. and in the historic New Harmony at the Atheneum. The Eykamp String Quartet will perform works from Ukrainian composter Boris Lyatoshinsky, Egyptian Nubian composer Hamza […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Entertainment
KBTX.com

The Local kicks off spring season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local at Lake Walk kicks off its spring season Tuesday showcasing several different kinds of businesses and artisans from across the Brazos Valley. Originally, the market was supposed to launch on March 8, but had to cancel due to weather. “We are really excited for...
AGRICULTURE
NOLA.com

Gambit kicks off monthly movie night series April 5 at Prytania Theatre

Gambit is launching its very own monthly media movie night and all are invited to watch movies about New Orleans, journalism or — better yet — both with us. Each movie night will take place at Prytania Theatre’s Uptown location at 5339 Prytania St. Up first will be “C’mon C’mon” on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
La Crosse Tribune

Country singer Brett Young to kick-off Copeland Park summer concerts

Summer concerts at Copeland Park and Events Center are returning this year with country singer Brett Young kicking off the annual series as the headliner for Memorial Day weekend according to an announcement made Monday. Young will headline the first show on May 29, which will begin at 5:30 p.m....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#City Lights#Jazz#Lake Park
WLUC

TV6 Spring Craft Show kicks off

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Craft Show kicked off in Escanaba Friday night. Nearly 70 vendors with various handmade items took part in the show. It will continue throughout the weekend, on Saturday it will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
ESCANABA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KGET

Music festival coming to Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A four day music festival, the Neotropolis Music and Arts Festival, is coming to the Mojave Desert later this month. The 2022 Neotropolis Music and Arts Festival will be held on April 21 through 24. The inaugural cyberpunk and sci-fi event will be held in Edwards, just outside of California City. […]
MOJAVE, CA
Variety

Sydney Film Festival Returns to Regular Dates, Picks ‘The Forgiven,’ ‘Passengers’ for Initial Lineup

Click here to read the full article. Charlotte Gainsbourg-starring “The Passengers of the Night” and Ralph Fiennes- and Jessica Chastain-starring “The Forgiven” are among the first batch of movies revealed by the Sydney Film Festival. The festival is planning an in-person event running 8-19 June, 2022. Australian-produced titles include dance film “Keep Stepping”; “Sissy,” which mixes social media and horror; music title “Six Festivals”; and intimate portrait “The Plains,” which had its premiere in Rotterdam earlier this year. The 22-film advanced lineup also leans heavily on other festival favorites. “Gentle” which premiered in Sundance; “Hinterland,” which won the audience award in Locarno...
MOVIES
YourErie

Spring market kicks off on Chestnut Street

Over 30 local vendors lined up on Chestnut Street on March 26 for the Spring Market. The open house was hosted by Copper Carriage Antiques and Décor. Chestnut Street was closed down so people could check out the antiques, vintage and handmade artisan. The owner of Copper Carriage Antiques and Décor said that everyone is […]
ERIE, PA
KSBY News

KSBY News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy