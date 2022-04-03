ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rinse, repeat: Arkansas jumps on Mississippi State early, wins big

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
 3 days ago
MSU starter Parker Stinnett didn't make it out of the second inning in Fayetteville Saturday. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

For the second-straight night No. 2 Arkansas jumped on the starting pitching for Mississippi State and cruised to a big win.

The Razorbacks overcame an early 1-0 deficit with eight runs over the second and third innings en route to a 12-5 series-clinching victory.

Game 3 is Sunday at 2.

MSU starter Preston Johnson gave up six runs in the second, seven runs total – all earned – in his four innings and 97 pitches Friday.

Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles homered twice off Johnson to lead the Razorbacks’ 8-1 win.

Behind Johnson the MSU bullpen mostly stabilized things.

Drew Talley allowed a seventh-inning run in his 2 1-3 innings. Cole Cheatham, the first man out, walked four batters but did not give up a hit or run in 1 2-3 innings.

The Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1 SEC) won Saturday by chasing MSU starter Parker Stinnett after 1 2-3 innings.

Stinnett gave up only one hit, but it was a two-run single. He walked three and also allowed a run on a wild pitch. Stinnett gave up four earned runs in his brief appearance.

Cam Tullar was not a stabilizing force behind him. Tullar also thew only 1 2-3 innings while giving up three home runs and a double among his five hits. He also walked three batters.

The Razorbacks led 12-3 after six innings.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were efficient with their hits there just weren’t enough of them.

MSU (16-12, 3-5 SEC) scored its five runs on only five hits.

Kellum Clark had two hits, and Luke Hancock had a two-run home run to lead the Bulldogs.

Arkansas scored its 12 runs on eight hits.

MSU pitching surrendered eight walks.

