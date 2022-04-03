Rinse, repeat: Arkansas jumps on Mississippi State early, wins big
For the second-straight night No. 2 Arkansas jumped on the starting pitching for Mississippi State and cruised to a big win.
The Razorbacks overcame an early 1-0 deficit with eight runs over the second and third innings en route to a 12-5 series-clinching victory.
Game 3 is Sunday at 2.
MSU starter Preston Johnson gave up six runs in the second, seven runs total – all earned – in his four innings and 97 pitches Friday.
Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles homered twice off Johnson to lead the Razorbacks’ 8-1 win.
Behind Johnson the MSU bullpen mostly stabilized things.
Drew Talley allowed a seventh-inning run in his 2 1-3 innings. Cole Cheatham, the first man out, walked four batters but did not give up a hit or run in 1 2-3 innings.
The Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1 SEC) won Saturday by chasing MSU starter Parker Stinnett after 1 2-3 innings.
Stinnett gave up only one hit, but it was a two-run single. He walked three and also allowed a run on a wild pitch. Stinnett gave up four earned runs in his brief appearance.
Cam Tullar was not a stabilizing force behind him. Tullar also thew only 1 2-3 innings while giving up three home runs and a double among his five hits. He also walked three batters.
The Razorbacks led 12-3 after six innings.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were efficient with their hits there just weren’t enough of them.
MSU (16-12, 3-5 SEC) scored its five runs on only five hits.
Kellum Clark had two hits, and Luke Hancock had a two-run home run to lead the Bulldogs.
Arkansas scored its 12 runs on eight hits.
MSU pitching surrendered eight walks.
