Picturing Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A family is searching for a missing woman last seen in Evanston.Elise Malary, 31, sent a text to her sister Fabiana on March 9 around 9 a.m. Fabiana Malary told CBS 2 her sister Elise pays monthly bills and regularly checks in with receipts. This month she did not initially hear from her sister and then received a text saying "I am going to pay it sis."That was the last known contact. Evanston police confirmed there is an active investigation into Elise's disappearance. "I have been calling her phone and I have not been able to get in contact with...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO