Minor league report: Penguins tie franchise record with 9-2 rout of Islanders

Forwards Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin each scored two goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 9-2 home win against the Bridgeport Islanders at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Defenseman Juuso Riikola recorded three assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-27-4-4) while forward Alex Nylander contributed a goal and an assist. Goaltender Louis Domingue made 29 saves on 31 shots in the victory.

The Penguins tied a single-game franchise record with nine goals. The mark was originally esbalished in a 9-2 win against the Albany River Rats on Feb. 19, 2010.

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

