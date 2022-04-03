ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minor league report: Penguins tie franchise record with 9-2 rout of Islanders

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSp1E_0exqEGBE00

Forwards Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin each scored two goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 9-2 home win against the Bridgeport Islanders at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Defenseman Juuso Riikola recorded three assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-27-4-4) while forward Alex Nylander contributed a goal and an assist. Goaltender Louis Domingue made 29 saves on 31 shots in the victory.

The Penguins tied a single-game franchise record with nine goals. The mark was originally esbalished in a 9-2 win against the Albany River Rats on Feb. 19, 2010.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

Follow the Penguins all season long.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review

11K+

Followers

356

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Colorado plays Pittsburgh on 3-game win streak

PITTSBURGH — Colorado heads into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of three games in a row. The Penguins are 19-10-5 at home. Pittsburgh averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Kris Letang leads the team averaging 0.3. The Avalanche are 21-10-3 in road...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 6, Penguins 4

Colorado punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. With the victory, the Avalanche officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuesday's win featured a two-goal...
DENVER, CO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Avalanche became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season. J.T. Compher, Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado. Darcy...
NHL
FOX Sports

Metropolitan leader Carolina and Buffalo meet

Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes face Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres are 11-19-10 in conference play. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals. The Hurricanes...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Islanders#Minor League#Wilkes Barre Scranton#The Albany River Rats
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Cory Schneider Returned to Bridgeport

Goaltender was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders. Cory Schneider was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. Schneider was an emergency recall on March 29, backing up Semyon Varlamov for three games before playing against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Schneider stopped 27 of 30 shots in the win over the Devils in his first NHL game in over two calendar years.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Penguins prediction, odds, and pick – 4/5/2022

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be back on home ice tonight as they look to take on the league leader in points this season, the Colorado Avalanche. These two teams just played on Saturday in Denver where the Avalanche ended up winning the game 3-2. This matchup could very possibly be a Stanley Cup Final matchup this year, and it would be a great one. With that for now, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Penguins prediction and pick.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes at Sabres

BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres meet for the first of two times in three days Tuesday, dropping the puck tonight at KeyBank Center. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 45-16-8 (98 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Red Wings baseball is back

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Red Wings baseball is back. Tuesday’s season opener will be an away game in Ohio against the Toledo Mud Hens. Fans can watch the game on video boards at Frontier Field. It's part of the Red Wings' ' "baseball's back bash", which was postponed last week due to weather.
ROCHESTER, NY
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
356
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy