ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: Get Ready For Rain Clouds And Showers

By Bob Turk
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T65dT_0exqE7Jw00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lovely spring weekend will end with clouds after midnight followed by a few light showers on Sunday morning.

Temperatures overnight will average a bit warmer than Friday night and highs on Sunday will be almost identical to Saturday.

Any morning clouds will eventually clear out by Sunday afternoon.

That means Sunday should turn out to be another decent day.

By Monday and Tuesday, another round of showers is expected to move toward the Baltimore area.

More rain could arrive again on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week along with mild temperatures.

Some models suggest some moderate rain is possible.

So pack an umbrella in a bag and keep it close by for a few days.

Maryland could use the rain as some parts of the state are experiencing drought conditions.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore

54K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

22M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend starts with rain, ends with snow showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Widespread rain and a few rumbles were with us Friday evening, but there will be some breaks in the action overnight. Rain Saturday will be lighter and on and off. The rain will end as snow showers come in Saturday night and early Sunday. Little to no accumulation likely. Gone are our 70°+ temperatures, now supplanted by 40-50° air.
CLEVELAND, OH
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Asked To Prepare For Flooding In April, The State’s Flood Awareness Month

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — April is Maryland Flood Awareness Month, and officials are asking Marylanders to take precautions and get prepared for flooding as one of the rainiest months of the year begins in the state.  Flooding is the number one natural hazard in Maryland and officials in the City of Annapolis say it is starting to occur more often.  “What’s happening now is we’re experiencing a great deal many more intense short-duration rainfall events and often people don’t take them seriously,” said Jacqueline Guild, Deputy City Manager of Resilience and Sustainability for the City of Annapolis. “We want people to take...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
munaluchi

A Ray of Sunshine: Styled Shoot in Belair, Maryland

Inspired by the color yellow, this Ray of Sunshine styled shoot boasts colorful décor, elegant attire, and breathtaking flower arrangements. Tira Lynn, the owner of Tira Lynn Events wedding planning company in Baltimore, Maryland, envisioned her “A Ray of Sunshine” styled shoot over a year ago. The yellow inspired photo session was originally planned for April 2020, just before COVID erupted and before the announcement of Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year. Now, finally able to bring her vision to life, Tira and her team of talented vendors set out to prove a point about the underused color: “the right balance of [yellow] can lend to a bright and fun day!”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Returns This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmer’s Market will kick off its 45th season this Sunday, April 3. Every Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., the market will host dozens of vendors beneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga Streets, rain or shine. Seasonal produce, fresh bread and pastries, dairy products and meats are to be expected at Maryland’s largest producer-only market, but artisan vendors will also offer handmade crafts throughout the market. You won’t have to leave the market for hot food. Concessionaries at the market sell hot breakfast and brunch along with fresh coffee and even spirits. Food vendors include Ekiben, DMV Empanadas and Zeke’s Coffee. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the market said it will make “continuous adaptation to maintain health and safety.” Find the full list of farmers, food vendors and artisans at the market here.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Wjz
Wbaltv.com

Sunny and warm weather to continue for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be sunny and warm again with temperatures touching the 70's in most areas. We are monitoring a storm system that will bring rain showers late Wednesday evening into Thursday that will bring down temps. But not for long as Friday looks sunny and warm and there is a chance of showers for Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
WKTV

Afternoon rain showers expected Tuesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Rain showers. High 45. Tonight. Rain ends. Low 34. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 50. Low 38. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing a few rain showers. Rain continues into the late evening. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Clouds increasing, rain moving in later this afternoon

As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Clouds increasing during the day will give way to a few showers late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms with morning lows in the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Few rain showers this weekend, warm weather to continue

A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend. It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Warm for Friday, clouds and showers arrive late

Tonight, we sit under a mainly clear sky. Expect clouds to continue to decrease from the morning showers across our southern counties. Overnight lows sit mild in the low to mid 40s as winds remain light and variable. Also happening tonight is our March full moon, also known as the Worm Moon. Viewing conditions of the moon tonight will be perfect.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Weather Watch: Dangerous Winds May Accompany Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm front crossed the Maryland area on Wednesday with a few sprinkles and some very light sleet—and worse weather is on the way. These weather conditions were scattered across the border shared between Maryland and Pennsylvania. The warm front has continued to move north and northeast away from the area.  Temperatures started out in the low to mid-30s and jumped into the mid-50s by the afternoon. They will stay in the upper 40s overnight and a breezy south wind will accompany them.  On Thursday, things will be different.  WJZ has declared Thursday an alert day due to the risk of strong to...
MARYLAND STATE
WETM

Active weather returns today as rain showers move in

Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mixed showers across parts of the Twin Tiers while others are just seeing some clouds. These showers move out through the morning but rain showers are quick to enter the region this afternoon. All of this active weather is associated with a low pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Few Rain Showers Friday and a Few Snow Showers Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A few showers are possible tonight and it will be another chilly night as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The Friday forecast isn't a washout but a few rain showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NECN

Clouds and Rain for Saturday Morning

We have a split weekend once again with rain today and a drier weather for Sunday. Clouds and areas of patchy fog are around New England, with a few showers north and west. The rain fills in from west to east as the morning and afternoon goes on. Couple thundershowers are possible as well.
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

DC Weather: Get ready an for unseasonably chilly weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — The month of March has raced to a top 10 warmest start through the first two-thirds of the month. While the month came in like a lamb, it may end up going out like a lion. D.C. has recorded 8 days at 70 degrees or higher...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy