Maryland Weather: Get Ready For Rain Clouds And Showers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lovely spring weekend will end with clouds after midnight followed by a few light showers on Sunday morning.

Temperatures overnight will average a bit warmer than Friday night and highs on Sunday will be almost identical to Saturday.

Any morning clouds will eventually clear out by Sunday afternoon.

That means Sunday should turn out to be another decent day.

By Monday and Tuesday, another round of showers is expected to move toward the Baltimore area.

More rain could arrive again on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week along with mild temperatures.

Some models suggest some moderate rain is possible.

So pack an umbrella in a bag and keep it close by for a few days.

Maryland could use the rain as some parts of the state are experiencing drought conditions.