BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police officers and firefighters worked together to remove human remains from inside of a vacant house in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, according to authorities. The human remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office to be identified and to determine the cause of death, police said on Saturday. There is no other information available on the investigation at this time, according to police. City-collected data shows that as of March 11 there were 14,952 vacant buildings in the city of Baltimore, according to Chris Shorter, Baltimore’s first city administrator. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has taken steps toward...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 DAYS AGO