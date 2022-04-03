ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin FC settles for 2-2 draw at San Jose

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KXAN) — Austin FC likely left some points on the table in a 2-2 draw Saturday against San Jose.

The Earthquakes rallied in the final 20 minutes with two goals, leaving Austin with a draw on the road. The Verde and Black remain in third place in the Western Conference standings with eight points.

Austin was well on its way to a win, controlling Saturday afternoon’s tilt until the final quarter of the match.

Verde grabbed the lead behind a brilliant goal by Maxi Urruti in the 11th minute and a Sebastian Driussi penalty kick in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Urruti’s goal was his first of the season. Driussi scored his fourth goal of the year.

San Jose got on the board with a penalty kick in the 70th minute by Jeremy Ebobisse. Just two minutes later, the Quakes were level when Cade Cowell scored after a corner kick.

Austin FC will play its fourth home match of the season next Sunday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. CDT against Minnesota United FC. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the game.

