ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

The Celebration of Life for Michael Shane

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0Jgq_0exqDDZG00

This weekend, Shane’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Michael Shane.

Last week we reported on a shooting that lead to the death of 22-year-old Michael Shane in Bismarck.

Bismarck police: Wednesday’s shooting killed one, injured another

Mike Shane, Michael’s father says their family misses him so much, because he was everything to the family, especially to his little girls.

No matter the circumstances or situation, he says no one should have to go through the pain of losing their child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

Cassandra Black Elk pleads not guilty, jury trial scheduled for Aug. 2

Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Monday morning in a separate child neglect case. Police say they found a 3-week-old dead while in Black Elk’s care. According to court documents, Black Elk was allegedly too intoxicated to care for her child, resulting in the infant’s death. In court, Black Elk waived […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Celebration Of Life#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota woman admits to 2020 murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman – who admits to killing a man when she was just 18-years-old – could spend the rest of her life in prison. Jonnie Fineran is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a Manderson man in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFYR-TV

Mandan drowning victim identified

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police have identified the man found dead in a channel off the Missouri River as 22 year old, Isaac Bohaty of Lincoln, ND. Preliminary results indicate Bohaty’s death was an accidental drowning. ORIGINAL STORY: The body of a missing 22-year-old Lincoln man was found...
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KFYR-TV

Man to see 20 years in prison for Bismarck stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to 20 years in prison for stabbing another man. A jury convicted 34-year-old Dalton Peltier of attempted murder last December for an August 2020 crime. Police say Peltier and a woman met a Bismarck man at a bar before they went to a residence together and Peltier stabbed the man.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot man arrested after fleeing police and endangering female victim

The Minot Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a 34-year-old man from Minot, Darrell Schiff, after an off-duty officer witnessed a female being dragged by a vehicle driven by Schiff, and then fleeing from a traffic stop on April 1. According to Minot police, at around 6:53 p.m., an off-duty officer witnessed the […]
MINOT, ND
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pregnant Nebraska corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska corrections officer who was eight months pregnant and her passenger were killed in a fiery crash in Omaha on Thursday, authorities said. Sara Zimmerman, 37, of Gretna, was killed when her 2018 Nissan Altima SUV collided with a 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck at a southwestern Omaha intersection and caught fire after rolling into a ditch, WOWT-TV reported.
OMAHA, NE
KX News

Dickinson woman celebrates 106th birthday with family

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A Dickinson woman attributes her longevity to a healthy lifestyle and keeping busy. Helma Lein celebrated birthday number 106 with family and friends at her retirement home this week. Lein says she enjoys crafts and writing. Lein was born on a farm in Grant County in 1916. She says her mother […]
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy