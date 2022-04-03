The Celebration of Life for Michael Shane

This weekend, Shane’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Michael Shane.

Last week we reported on a shooting that lead to the death of 22-year-old Michael Shane in Bismarck.

Mike Shane, Michael’s father says their family misses him so much, because he was everything to the family, especially to his little girls.

No matter the circumstances or situation, he says no one should have to go through the pain of losing their child.

