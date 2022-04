Former New York Yankees and Mets infielder Todd Frazier announced Tuesday that he is retiring from professional baseball. “It’s been my love my whole life,” Frazier said Tuesday in a phone interview. “It’s very hard to let go. Don’t get me wrong, it’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made in my life. But where I’m at in my career and where I’m at in my life, I think it was the right decision. I think it’s time to be that family figure that I’ve always wanted to be.”

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO