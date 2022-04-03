ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Community diagnostic centres deliver more than 700,000 additional tests

By John Besley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqA3M_0exqCnKL00

England’s new community diagnostic centres have already delivered more than 700,000 additional tests, the Government has announced.

Implemented as part of a £36 billion investment in the health and social care system, 73 centres are already in action across the country, with plans for up to 87 more by 2025.

According to the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC), these centres are providing around 30,000 CT, MRI , endoscopy and ultrasound tests a week as the Government ramps up efforts to tackle the NHS backlog.

More than six million people in England are on the waiting list for elective care due to the pandemic’s added pressure on the health service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rs49N_0exqCnKL00

The Government’s health care investment will be funded through a UK-wide health and social care levy, based on national insurance contributions paid by working adults.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the levy, which comes into effect on Wednesday, April 6, will improve health services without burdening those on low and middle incomes.

He said: “From Wednesday, the Health and Social Care Levy will raise billions to improve services that really matter to the public, and help us recover and reform as we begin to live with Covid.

“This is vital funding for the NHS that will clear the Covid backlogs, helping to reduce waiting times, deliver millions more checks, scans and operations, and reform the adult social care system.

“This critical investment in our nation’s future will be paid for by those with the broadest shoulders, whilst those on low and middle incomes are protected.”

In addition to the community centres, the funding will help deliver an increase in the health system’s capacity for checks, scans and operations, as well as the addition of new surgical hubs and the expansion of cancer-focused operating theatres and diagnostic centres.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shrewsbury maternity scandal: NHS trust blamed mothers as hundreds of babies died avoidably, report finds

Mothers were blamed for the avoidable deaths of more than 200 babies at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, an inquiry into the largest maternity scandal in NHS history has found.A damning report published on Wednesday said the trust presided over decades of catastrophic failings, while it was never challenged over practices which led to hundreds of children being stillborn, dying shortly after birth or being left severely brain damaged.In some cases, fault for the death of babies was placed on mothers, while others had their concerns and complaints dismissed, compounding their grief at losing a child.Babies also died during birth...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Call for clarity over NHS Covid tests

Ministers have been accused of leaving NHS staff in the dark as to whether or not they will need to pay for their own Covid-19 tests.The NHS Confederation said that workers may be forced to fork out about £50 a month for tests if they have to pay themselves.Free universal testing for the virus will come to an end on April 1, with free tests only being made available to the most vulnerable.The NHS Confederation said that the NHS was promised “specific detail on the various testing protocols for patients and staff” a month ago, but with 10 days to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Milton Keynes Hospital starts food exchange for struggling staff

An NHS hospital has set up a food exchange for staff struggling with the rising cost of living. Milton Keynes University Hospital staff can pick up or donate packaged and canned groceries at the food hub, in a staff-only area. Kate Jarman, corporate affairs director, said it was the hospital's...
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

Stop delaying sugar reduction report, health organisations tell Government

Organisations pointed to the ‘very worrying’ recent increase in obesity prevalence among primary school children. A group of 40 health groups and academics have called on the Government to release a delayed report into one of its flagship sugar reduction strategies following a recent increase in obesity prevalence among primary school children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Boris Johnson defends tax hike as national insurance rise comes into force

Boris Johnson has defended the decision to hike up national insurance for millions of workers, arguing that the manifesto-breaking rise is “necessary, fair and responsible”.On Wednesday, national insurance contributions will increase by 1.25 percentage points. From April 2023 onwards, the NI rate will decrease back to the 2021-22 level, with a new 1.25 per cent health and social care levy legally introduced.The government predicts that the tax rise will raise £39 billion over the next three years to help reduce the Covid-induced NHS backlog and later reform adult social care for the long-term.Speaking as the national insurance contributions increased, Mr...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Almost 300,000 disabled people stripped of government help with fuel costs as bills rocket

Almost 300,000 disabled people are losing government help to cut their fuel costs just as bills rocket to record levels, in a move branded “an insult” by campaigners.Tighter eligibility rules will remove the flagship warm homes discount from the claimants of a clutch of disability benefits, because their incomes are judged to be too high.Ministers argue the shake-up of the scheme will better target fuel poverty, delivering help to an extra 160,000 people with a long-term illness or disability – while hiking payments by £10 to £150.But they have rejected pleas to continue help for claimants of disability living...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Diagnostic Tests#Health Service#Uk#Dhsc#Mri#Nhs#Covid
BBC

Cost of living: Wales will stick together says Drakeford

People in Wales will stick together in the cost of living crisis as they did in the pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. Two years after the first lockdown, he said he admired the "solidarity" shown during the Covid crisis. The anniversary is being marked as Ukraine is under...
U.K.
The Independent

‘You lose your human rights’: Mental Health Act usage up by 12%

“When you’re sectioned under the Mental Health Act, you not only lose your voice, but you lose your human rights too”, Kelly a 47-year-old from Surrey tells The Independent. After experiencing a mental health crisis in 2019, Kelly was subject to a “traumatic” detention under the Mental Health Act, during which she says she was “criminalised” for being unwell. Kelly’s story comes as a new analysis of NHS data has revealed the number of people detained under the Mental Health Act increased by 12 per cent in December 2021 compared to the 12 months prior. Major charity Mind, which...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

New support centres open as more than 7,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland

Ireland has issued more than 5,000 PPS numbers to Ukrainian refugees since the war began, allowing them to work and access state support.The country has also confirmed the opening of new support centres in three cities for refugees fleeing the conflict, which was sparked by the Russian invasion.The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said on Thursday that three city centre hubs, in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, will help Ukrainian refugees obtain PPS numbers, social welfare support and give them access to other state services.Ireland has already taken in more than 7,000 refugees since the war began.The support centres in...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Shropshire maternity scandal: We are continuing to make improvements, says top nurse

Read the latest column from Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust. Last week saw the publication of the final ‘Ockenden Report’, which looked into failings with our maternity services, and through this column we would like to again offer our wholehearted apologies for the pain and the distress that has been caused.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Illumina Launches Multiple-Gene Diagnostic Test For Cancer Patients

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has launched TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a single test that assesses multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient's cancer. With its global launch first taking place in Europe, the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit will help inform precision...
CANCER
BBC

Devastation as bid for £98m Shropshire bus fund fails

A bid for £98m to transform bus services has been unsuccessful. It had been hoped the money would fund more affordable fares, green buses, real-time passenger information and Sunday services in Shropshire. "We are at a complete loss as to why we have been completely overlooked," Shropshire Council said.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

More than half a million women forced to endure lengthy waits for gynaecologists

More than half a million women are forced to wait for long periods to receive gynaecological care despite being in acute pain and suffering heavy bleeding, new research has found.The study, carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, found gynaecology waiting lists have seen the highest rise of all medical areas.Researchers, who polled 837 women waiting for gynaecology care, found 80 per cent of women say their mental health has been harmed by waiting to be treated.While one in four of those who struggled with their mental health as a result of their lengthy waiting time cited...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Experts warn move to calorie-labelled menus is ‘problematic’

The labelling of calories on café, restaurant and takeaway menus will be introduced from today (6 April) in England in hopes of tackling health and obesity related-issues and and to encourage the public to make “healthier choices” when eating out.The mandatory menu-labelling was announced by the government in May 2021 and will apply to larger businesses with 250 or more employees, but has faced mixed reviews with nutritionists and eating disorder charities worried about the potential unhealthy behaviours towards food it could cause.Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at one of UK’s leading eating disorder charities, Beat, says: “We know...
FOOD SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield maternity services rated inadequate by inspectors

Mothers and babies are being left at risk by failings at one of England's largest hospital trusts, a report says. The health watchdog found Sheffield Teaching Hospitals lacked enough properly qualified staff to keep women and infants "safe from avoidable harm". Despite warning trust chiefs last March, inspectors found maternity...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

586K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy