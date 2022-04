Diners in England will notice something different this week when eating out at larger restaurant chains — calories on their menus.From Wednesday 6 April, restaurants, cafes and takeaway stores with more than 250 staff must print how many calories are in their meals on their in-house menus, on their websites and on any delivery platforms they may use.The new rule was proposed by the government in May last year and is part of its wider plan to tackle the obesity epidemic and help people to make healthier choices.However, the move has seen widespread backlash both from the restaurant community and...

