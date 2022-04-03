ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD investigating drive-by shooting that left one child hospitalized

By KJRH Digital
 3 days ago
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a child under the age of ten hospitalized.

Officers responded to the area of East 54th Street North and North Peoria Avenue for reports of a drive-by shooting.

Police are looking for a white SUV that was driving down North Rockford Avenue while they shot in the direction of 51st Place North.

While there were no casualties, a child under the age of ten was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe more than three shots were fired, they found bullet holes in multiple houses and a car.

Witnesses are being interviewed to get an accurate suspect and vehicle description.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Tulsa, OK
