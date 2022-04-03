Sunny for the next few days, then rain & storms return

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe weather is nearing the Wiregrass. Tuesday will start off with a warm front moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will increase our dew points and our temperatures. If we get some sunshine to break through the clouds before noon, this will increase our threat of severe storms. Energy levels and dew points will be significantly higher than the last few severe weather events. This increases confidence in the potential for a tornado or two, damaging winds of 60 mph, and even some hail up to an inch. Flash flooding won’t be as high a threat as long as the storms move through the area as quickly as the models are suggesting at this time. If storms train over the same area for a couple of hours, then the flash flooding threat will go up quickly in those spots. The severe weather could start as early as 10 AM if discrete cells form ahead of the main complex of storms. The main complex should be in the Western Wiregrass around Noon, in Dothan around 2 PM, and out of our area around 3 PM. Some evening showers and storms behind the main group will be weak.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO