Dothan, AL

Sunny for the next few days, then rain & storms return

By Andrew Clarke
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Much of the cloud cover that we saw across the region during the day today has pushed out of our area to the east, so expect mostly clear skies to prevail as we go through the rest of the evening and overnight hours. We’ll take another trip...

www.wdhn.com

