Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap For April 2, 2022

By Matt McClain
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXgiZ_0exqBA8L00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Despite the cold and wet weather in central Illinois Saturday, a few area high school teams found ways to play.

In baseball, Normal West sweeps a doubleheader over Limestone, while Brimfield and IVC pick up victories in softball.

Enjoy the highlights!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBD/WYZZ

