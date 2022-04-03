ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, MD

Mount Airy police search for suspect who allegedly pointed gun

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

The Mount Airy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at someone Friday.

An unknown suspect reportedly wielded the handgun at about 7 p.m. near the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 70 at Md. 27, according to the department's crimewatch.net page.

The suspect was described as a "younger Hispanic male operating a possible blue in color Scion, with the front registration plate in the windshield," the department's statement said. The suspect's vehicle was last seen westbound on Watersville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Airy Police Department at 301-703-1375 or anonymously submit a trip through crimewatch.net.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington

Jury Finds Fairfax Officer Who Used Stun Gun on Black Man Not Guilty of Assault

A jury found a Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer not guilty of using excessive force against a man in a June 2020 incident caught on body camera. The officer, Tyler Timberlake, who is white, had faced three misdemeanor assault and battery charges for tasering Lamonta Gladney, who is Black. Timberlake has said he thought Gladney was someone else and said Gladney was high on PCP and uncontrollable when he approached the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Help Police ID Identity Theft Suspect

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

