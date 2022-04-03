Mount Airy police search for suspect who allegedly pointed gun

The Mount Airy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at someone Friday.

An unknown suspect reportedly wielded the handgun at about 7 p.m. near the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 70 at Md. 27, according to the department's crimewatch.net page.

The suspect was described as a "younger Hispanic male operating a possible blue in color Scion, with the front registration plate in the windshield," the department's statement said. The suspect's vehicle was last seen westbound on Watersville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Airy Police Department at 301-703-1375 or anonymously submit a trip through crimewatch.net.