Mariners release catcher Chance Sisco

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
Chance Sisco. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Mariners announced that catcher Chance Sisco has been released. Between Sisco’s release and the three players (George Kirby, Erick Mejia, and Sal Romano) assigned to the minor league camp earlier, Seattle now has 34 players remaining in their big league spring camp.

Between Tom Murphy, Cal Raleigh, and Luis Torrens, the Mariners already have a fair bit of catching depth in place, and Joseph Odom is also in camp on a minor league deal. Sisco might have simply been the odd man out, and he’ll now test free agency to see if he can catch on with another team. With clubs always in need of experienced depth behind the plate, the odds are good that Sisco will land a job somewhere.

Sisco has played in 196 games with the Orioles and Mets since the start of the 2017 season, although he has batted only .197/.317/.337 over 608 plate appearances in the majors. It seemed like his offense was trending up slightly in limited action with Baltimore in 2019-20, but he had only a .430 OPS over 83 PA last season.

