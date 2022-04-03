ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Villanova Seniors Get Emotional After Final Four Loss to Kansas

By Jelani Scott
 3 days ago

The Wildcats were eliminated after an 81–65 loss to the Jayhawks on Saturday night.

Villanova’s season has come to an end after a heartbreaking loss to Kansas in the Final Four.

Trailing 79–65 with 35 seconds left in regulation, Wildcats coach Jay Wright began to sub out his seniors as reality started to set in. Villanova eventually lost the game, 81–65 .

Wright first embraced star guard Collin Gillespie, the reigning Big East Player of the Year. A visibly emotional Gillespie made his way down the bench flanked by fellow senior Jermaine Samuels who also shared a long hug with his head coach.

Gillespie, Samuels and the Wildcats entered a tough matchup against Kansas without a key piece in guard Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Gillespie did all he could with his backcourt mate sidelined, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including five threes. Samuels added nine points and seven boards while senior Brandon Slater filled in valiantly for Moore with 16 points.

Gillespie and Samuels arrived to the program in 2017 and were freshmen when the program won the national championship in 2018. Both players grew to become valuable contributors over the last few seasons, with Gillespie eventually transforming into one of the best players in the Big East.

A two-time conference player of the year and first-team all-conference talent, Gillespie concluded his college career with his best season. The graduate student averaged a career-high 15.6 PPG and led the 30–8 Wildcats to their eighth Big East title while earning conference tournament MVP. Samuels, who joined the program’s 1,000-point club during the regular season, finished his final year averaging 11.1 PPG and 6.5 RPG.

As the team prepares to say goodbye to its four seniors, Villanova will look back fondly on the 2021-22 campaign. The Wildcats earned the program’s 40th NCAA tournament appearance and eighth Final Four berth after giving Wright his 10th consecutive winning season.

