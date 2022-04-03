ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregame Moment Between Hubert Davis, Coach K’s Wife Mickie Goes Viral

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26y8qz_0exqAmNC00

The North Carolina coach made sure to stop and say hello to Coach K’s wife Mickie prior to entering the locker room before the Final Four contest.

Ahead of the biggest game of his coaching career, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis entered the Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday night and noticed Coach K’s wife Mickie sitting down in the tunnel outside the locker room.

Davis, with his headphones on entering the arena, made sure to stop by and say hello and good luck to the wife of the legendary Duke coach.

Saturday night’s tilt has garnered monumental hype leading up to tip-off given the ramifications of the contest. Coach K is in his final season and is two wins away from a sixth and final national championship. Davis, after years as an assistant under Roy Williams, is looking to make history by taking the Tar Heels to the national championship in his first year as the head coach.

As if those reasons weren’t enough, this is the first time ever that these two bitter rivals have met in an NCAA tournament, let alone a Final Four.

Despite all that’s on the line in Saturday night’s second national semifinal, it was refreshing to see Davis put all that aside to say hello to Mickie Krzyzewski prior to entering the locker room.

Comments / 13

Carl Simon
2d ago

That's not surprising. Apparently who ever wrote that story doesn't know Hubert David at all. He was always a courteous individual no matter the circumstances. Find a story that would surprise us. This does not.

Reply
11
Jim Bowen
2d ago

Hubert Davis is a class act - nuff said! Go Heels!

Reply
32
Debbie McClellan
1d ago

It’s a game folks! You should be able to compete respectfully. These two programs have consistently been at the top of college basketball. One coach at the end of his career and the other just beginning his. Hubert Davis is a class act, as is coach K.

Reply
2
